Fiji's outsourcing potential to be showcased

Outsource Fiji in partnership with Fiji’s investment and trade representatives is set to showcase the outsourcing potential of Fiji to an international audience of over 50 customer management experts and 200 industry attendees.

The Contact Centre Week Australia and New Zealand (CCW ANZ) summit, organized by IQPC Australia serves as a crucial platform for Outsource Fiji to promote the Exploring Outsourcing Fiji (EXO) conference and engage with influential industry leaders.

Executive Director of Outsource Fiji Sagufta Janif stresses the strategic importance of the CCW ANZ summit in driving awareness for their upcoming event, the EXO Fiji conference.

She also highlights CCW ANZ as a premier gathering for the customer contact community in the Southern Hemisphere, offering Outsource Fiji a valuable opportunity to connect with industry stakeholders and generate interest in EXO Fiji.

Through strategic collaborations and proactive outreach initiatives, Outsource Fiji aims to solidify Fiji’s position as a leading outsourcing destination and contribute to the growth of the sector.

The CCW ANZ summit, taking place at the STAR Gold Coast, is scheduled to conclude on March 1st.