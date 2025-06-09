Fiji trade mission to New Zealand targets growth

Fiji’s trade and investment delegation will visit New Zealand from September 8th to 12th as part of efforts to grow exports, attract investment, and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The mission will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, and will include around 40 representatives from sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

The Fiji Business Forum 2025 will be held in Wellington and Auckland, where businesses will connect with potential buyers, investors, and partners.

Kamikamica says the visit builds on the earlier trade mission by New Zealand businesses to Fiji, showing Fiji’s commitment to achieving the $2 billion trade target by 2030.

Investment Fiji CEO, Kamal Chetty, says the mission highlights both countries’ commitment to deepening their economic relationship. He says that by taking Fiji’s business community to New Zealand, new collaborations can be created that will benefit communities and businesses on both sides.

New Zealand remains one of Fiji’s largest trading partners, with two-way trade reaching $1.39 billion as of March this year. Fiji’s key exports include kava, bottled water, seafood, and garments.

The mission is jointly organised by the Ministry of Trade, Investment Fiji, the Fiji Trade Commission Australia & New Zealand, the Fiji and New Zealand business councils, and the Fiji High Commission in New Zealand, with support from Pacific Trade Invest, Grant Thornton, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, and the Fijian diaspora.

Officials say engaging the Fijian diaspora is a key part of the visit, as their involvement can help advance business opportunities and strengthen economic growth.

