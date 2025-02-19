Fiji takes action to ease economic pressures

Fiji is actively addressing the economic pressures caused by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, which have impacted essential goods and services.

While speaking during the Breakfast Talanoa Session in Suva, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, outlined the government’s response to the challenges, focusing on relief for families and businesses.

Professor Prasad is also urging the private sector to contribute by ensuring fair pricing, improving operational efficiencies, and adopting long-term, sustainable practices.

“We’ve also invested in agriculture, MSMEs, and cooperative business to enhance domestic production and increase economic self-sufficiency.”

Professor Prasad adds to reduce the financial burden, the government has expanded VAT exemptions on 22 essential items and increased social welfare assistance.

