Fiji set for digital connectivity boost

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Fiji can expect an increase in the number of fibre subsea cable networks under the Central Pacific Connect and South Pacific Connect Initiatives.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this during the opening of the Multi-stakeholder roundtable discussion in Suva today, which focuses on investing in digital connectivity and bridging the digital divide.

Kamikamica says that there is an announced interlinking cable between Fiji and French Polynesia, whereby French Polynesia will have onward connections to Chile, the USA, and Australia.

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica

He also acknowledges the commitment of the stakeholders and their willingness to cooperate and improve services for Fijians.

“I am pleased to see a room full of partners who will collaborate with the Government in a call to action, to accelerate access to universal and meaningful connectivity of digital services for all.”

Kamikamica mentions that internet connectivity is not a luxury item available to a few.

“Broadband cannot be thought of as a luxury item, access to the internet is just as crucial as access to roads, bridges, airports and ports. It is part of the infrastructure we exist in.”

Kamikamica says that connectivity not only enhances the quality of life and empowers people to participate in the national economy, but it also accelerates resilient socio-economic growth, innovation, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.