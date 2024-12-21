FCCC defends chicken prices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has stated that the prices of whole chickens have remained relatively stable over the past 12 months.

This comes in response to concerns raised by the Consumer Council of Fiji which highlighted a market survey showing that number 16 birds are averaging $20.50, making chicken less affordable for low-income families this Christmas.

However, the FCCC maintains that their consistent oversight along with partnership with suppliers and retailers, has helped keep prices reasonable.

They also noted that no formal complaints about high chicken prices have been received this year.

Since last year, the FCCC has been monitoring chicken prices weekly to ensure they reflect genuine market conditions and prevent unethical practices such as price gouging.

Recent surveys by the FCCC found popular chicken sizes on sale at major supermarkets nationwide. These include a 1.3kg chicken for as low as $13.95, a 1.6kg chicken for $16.50, a 1.8kg chicken for $19.65, a 1.9kg chicken for $20.99, and a 2.1kg chicken for $23.35.

While the FCCC emphasizes that affordable chicken options are available, they advise customers to check with individual stores, as not all specials may be offered at every outlet.

Based on data from the past three months, the average special prices for the 1.6kg, 1.9kg, and 2.1kg sizes were $18.18, $20.90, and $23.95, respectively.