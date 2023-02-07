Facebook's parent firm Meta can be sued by ex-moderator, judge rules

[Source: BBC]

A worker who alleges reviewing graphic social media posts harmed his mental health can sue Facebook owner Meta, a Kenyan labour court says.

Daniel Motaung claims he was paid about $2.20 (£1.80) per hour to review posts including beheadings and child abuse.

He is also suing his then employer Sama, which Meta had contracted to review posts.

Article continues after advertisement

Meta argued that the court had no jurisdiction because the company is not based in Kenya, Reuters reported.

But the court disagreed and found that Meta and Sama were “proper parties” to the case.

Meta declined to comment, but legal campaign group Foxglove expected it to appeal.