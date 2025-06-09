Extra Supermarket unaffected and open

Firefighters in Labasa successfully contained a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon at the Damodar City Mall building.

Smoke was seen coming from the electrical switchboard, but no one was injured.

Extra Supermarket has confirmed the incident and says its electrical infrastructure is separate from the affected area.

The supermarket says it also has a backup generator in place and is open for business as usual from today.

Authorities acted quickly to bring the situation under control.

