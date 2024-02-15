Exercise caution when buying second-hand vehicles: Shandil

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging consumers to exercise caution when engaging with second-hand car dealerships and not rely solely on the information and warranties provided.

This call follows complaints registered at the Council about selling below-standard vehicles and dealers’ reluctance to offer appropriate remedies to affected customers.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that in a notable case documented by the Council, a prominent second-hand car dealer sold a Mazda CX-5 vehicle for $30,000, only for the buyer to encounter overheating issues within a week of purchase.

The Council emphasizes that misrepresenting a vehicle’s condition violates ethical standards and contravenes consumer protection laws.

Shandil advises consumers to get independent pre-purchase inspections for second-hand vehicles instead of relying solely on dealer representations.

Additionally, concerns are raised about the adequacy of warranties offered by second-hand car dealerships.

Shandil says that they are at the final stage of research on the warranty and terms and conditions being offered by second-hand car dealers.

Upon completion, she adds they will submit a submission to the respective ministry and agencies, proposing some consumer-positive policy changes.