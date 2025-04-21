Cruise tourism sees strong future bookings

Fiji’s cruise industry is experiencing steady growth, generating approximately $90.4 million annually.

Bookings are already confirmed through to 2030, with 31 cruise ships scheduled to visit the country this year.

Transam (Fiji) Pte Ltd’s Fiji Manager Leone Naivalu revealed this during the Business Forum in Nadi.

According to Naivalu, addressing a few key challenges could unlock greater growth for the cruise industry.

“Our forecast for 2025 remains at 31 cruise ships. We’ve actually done berth bookings for 2026 and we’ve gone as far as 2030. So the cruise ship markets for Fiji currently look attractive at the moment.”

Naivalu notes that dedicated port space in Suva and Lautoka would streamline cruise ship operations, reducing scheduling conflicts with container vessels and improving overall efficiency.

She highlighted the opportunity to strengthen the cruise industry by updating key legislation, including the Quarantine Act of 1964, to better align with the modern needs of the sector.

