Crowne Plaza set to shake up Nadi tourism

[Photo Credit: Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa, an IHG Hotel]

The reopening of the Crowne Plaza Nadi Bay Resort and Spa is set to strengthen Fiji’s hospitality brand and support economic growth.

General Manager Sudhir Yadav states the redevelopment has turned an old property into a modern hub for travellers, local businesses and the many Fijians now employed at the resort.

Yadav said the project was driven by people, purpose and Fiji’s rising profile as a world-class destination.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: TravelOnline]

He adds that the resort stands as a commitment to guests, the community and staff.

He also points out that the transformation shows what teamwork and resilience can achieve, with new jobs and new spaces for the tourism sector.

The upgraded resort is also expected to draw more international conferences and add to Fiji’s growing tourism appeal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.