Calls made for better consumer education

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil highlights the need to improve both consumer education and trader behaviour.

Consumer Council of Fiji has raised concerns about the challenges of promoting responsible consumer behaviour and addressing unethical business practices in the country.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil states that while regulations are essential for safeguarding consumer interests, empowering consumers to make informed decisions is equally important.

Shandil highlights the need to improve both consumer education and trader behaviour.

Article continues after advertisement

“This includes encouraging vigilance while purchasing goods, making them become more assertive and reporting unethical practices to relevant authorities or to Consumer Council of Fiji when issues arise.”

Shandil states that although most businesses are ethical, some retailers continue to engage in unfair trading practices.

She says it is important to create a marketplace where both traders and consumers uphold high standards of integrity and accountability.