Bill passed for amending Local Government Act

Drone shot of Nausori town

Following intense debate, the parliament has agreed to amend the Local Government Act 1972.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa while contributing to the bill emphasizes the goal of fostering a fair and inclusive local government election, essential to democratic values.

Nalumisa underscores a prolonged denial of democratic rights for residents in 13 municipalities and addresses issues of complacency and arrears among municipalities.

“The prolonged absence with speakers of elected councilors over the past 15 years has impacted the functions of the councils, creating dependencies on national budgets for projects and operations. With this amendment, we aim to break free from this cycle speaker sir returning decision making power to the rightful representatives chosen by the people.”

However, Opposition MP Parveen Bala strongly opposed the move.

“This Mr. Speaker sir, the Local Government Act these people must know is the framework of operation and now, under this amendment the Minister will have legal powers to dictate to the Council. Where is the autonomy that you all have been harping about? Mr. Speaker say the amendment to section 9{A} is not necessary as it has nothing to do with calling municipal elections.”

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya while supporting the move also criticizes Bala’s stance on the issue.

“He’s the former minister for no elections. That’s his legacy. And let me remind him he is standing and defending his position because he was appointed as an administrator in the Lautoka city council. He’s defending his position. He was not elected chosen by the people.”

27 members support the amendment, 23 oppose it, and four abstain from voting.