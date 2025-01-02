ANZ Fiji resolves payment system outage

ANZ HQ [File Photo]

ANZ Fiji has confirmed the resolution of a payment system outage that impacted customers earlier this week.

The outage, which began on Monday morning, was caused by a complex technical issue that took several days to resolve.

This was exacerbated by the public holiday period.

A spokesperson for ANZ Fiji stated that the bank’s technology teams worked tirelessly to address the problem, with a fix being completed early this morning.

As a result, the bank expects all delayed salaries to be fully processed by the end of the day.

ANZ Fiji has encouraged customers to contact the bank’s support line at 132 411 if they continue to experience any issues or believe they have incurred additional fees due to the outage.

The bank has assured customers that it is committed to ensuring the smooth functioning of its services.