Donald Trump declares 'magnificent victory' in speech to jubilant supporters

[Source: BBC]

Donald Trump has declared victory in the US presidential election, delivering a wide-ranging speech to supporters at his watch party in Florida.

Here’s what he said:

Trump thanked voters: “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president”

He said he’d won the popular vote: Votes are still being tallied, but Trump does look set to win a majority of votes at this election. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said

JD Vance “turned out to be a good choice”: Trump praised his running mate, who himself said Trump had just pulled off “the greatest political comeback in American history” during the speech

Elon musk is a “star”: A section of Trump’s speech was dedicated to the tech billionaire, who Trump said was “an amazing guy”

RFK Jr will “make America healthy again”: Trump appeared to suggest Robert F Kennedy Jr – the former independent presidential candidate, who has a history of supporting unfounded conspiracy theories about vaccines – will have a role relating to healthcare in his administration. Kennedy withdrew from the race in August to endorse Trump