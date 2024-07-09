US says it has raised concerns with India about its ties with Russia

[Source: Reuters]

The United States has raised concerns with India about its relationship with Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters on Monday in response to questions about a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi met Putin in Russia on Monday in the prime minister’s first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister said his talks with Putin “will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship” between the two countries.