US revokes admittance of Romania to visa waiver travel program

[Source: Reuters]

The Trump administration said on Friday it was revoking the admittance of Romania to the U.S. visa waiver program that allows visa-free travel to the United States, less than four months after the announcement that it would be added.

The outgoing administration of then President Joe Biden said on January 9 it was admitting Romania to the program, saying it had met stringent security requirements, including entering into partnerships with U.S. law enforcement to share information on terrorism and serious crimes. The new rules were to take effect around March 31.

The Department of Homeland Security in late March paused implementation to conduct a review, which concluded that the designation should be rescinded in order to protect the integrity of the program and ensure border and immigration security.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are grateful for Romania’s close partnership over the years to enhance security cooperation.

Romania may be reconsidered for (visa waiver program) admission in the future,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Romania was the 43rd country admitted to the program — and the fourth added under Biden after Croatia, Israel and Qatar.

The program has led to a boost in tourists from the countries that are added because it makes it easier to come to the United States.

The Romanian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, foreign tourists arriving in the United States by air fell by about 10% worldwide according, to government data.

U.S. citizens can visit Romania for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes without a visa.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.