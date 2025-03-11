US military tanker hit by cargo ship off Yorkshire coast

[ Source: Daily Telegraph ]

A tanker carrying jet fuel for the US military was involved in a collision with a cargo ship this morning, its managers have confirmed.

A spokesman for Crowley, the American company which operates the Stena Immaculate, told the Telegraph that the tanker had been chartered as part of the US Government Tanker Security Programme.

The ten US-registered tankers that are part of the programme can be called upon at short notice for US government work.

The tanker was leaking jet fuel into the North Sea after a series of explosions on board, the owners said.

Greenpeace UK said it was “too early” to know the extent of any environmental damage.

Local MP Graham Stuart said he had spoken to the Transport Secretary and understood only one person was in hospital following the collision.

