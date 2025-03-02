US federal workers hit with second wave of emails demanding job details

[Source: Reuters]

The Trump administration sent out a second round of emails on Friday evening demanding all federal employees summarize their work over the past week after the first effort a week ago fizzled amid a wave of confusing directives.

Reuters has confirmed that the emails from the government’s human resources arm, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, were sent to multiple agencies, asking workers to list five things they accomplished during the week.

The move marks a renewed push by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency team to assess the performance of government employees as the administration looks to mass layoffs to dramatically trim the federal footprint.

Article continues after advertisement

“The President has made it clear that this is mandatory for the executive branch,” Musk wrote on X. “Anyone working on classified or other sensitive matters is still required to respond if they receive the email, but can simply reply that their work is sensitive.”

Musk attempted a similar tack last week, along with a threat that noncompliant workers could be fired, but he was stymied when some agencies such as the State and Justice Departments told their employees to stick to the chain of command.

Ultimately, OPM informed agencies that responding to the emails was voluntary.

But Musk, with President Donald Trump’s backing, continued to press for the emails as a means they said to hold workers accountable. Both men suggested that some federal employees on the payroll do not exist.

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and labor unions, say widespread cuts could hamper crucial government functions and services.

The second round of emails does not include any threat of retaliation for noncompliance but say workers are expected to send responses at the beginning of each work week.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed Pentagon workers to comply, according to media reports, but the State Department again told their employees to hold off, according to a directive seen by Reuters.

The Department of Homeland Security told its employees to respond to an internal DHS email address, labeled “accountability” because of its national security responsibilities, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

The Justice Department also received the directive. The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, told workers in his office to comply, according to a message seen by Reuters.

“All federal government departments are cooperating with @DOGE,” Musk posted on Saturday. “For State, DoD and a few others, the supervisors are gathering the weekly accomplishments on behalf of individual contributors.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.