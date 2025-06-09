UN chief Guterres condemns Israeli raid on UNRWA compound

Source: Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned on Monday an Israeli raid on the East Jerusalem compound of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

“This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference,” Guterres said in a statement.

“I urge Israel to immediately take all necessary steps to restore, preserve and uphold the inviolability of UNRWA premises and to refrain from taking any further action with regard to UNRWA premises.”

