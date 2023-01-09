Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers

There were reports of strikes overnight in Kramatorsk, but Moscow has given no evidence to support its claim it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers. [Source: BBC News]

Ukraine has labelled as “propaganda” a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack.

Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that a “mass missile strike” in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces.

It said it was in retaliation for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian base that killed dozens of Russian soldiers on New Year’s Day.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Ukrainian military says this is untrue.

“This is another piece of Russian propaganda,” Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army, told the BBC.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a strike on buildings temporarily housing Ukrainian forces. More than 1,300 Ukrainian troops were housed in two buildings, Moscow said.

It called the attacks a “retaliatory strike” to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka. Ukraine says as many as 400 people were killed or wounded in that incident, while numbers into the hundreds have been given by Russian nationalists on social media.

Moscow is yet to offer any proof of its claim about the Kramatorsk deaths.

By matching pictures of the attack published by local officials to Google satellite imagery and other images online, the BBC has confirmed the location of two sites about a mile apart in Kramatorsk.

The strikes happened near two school buildings – vocational schools number 28 and 47 – which match with the dormitory numbers provided by Russia. Moscow says the buildings were housing Ukrainian military personnel.

However, there’s no visual evidence that shows these two buildings were badly hit or that there has been mass deaths on the scale claimed by Russia.

There was further shelling in various parts of Ukraine overnight after the end of what Russian President Vladimir Putin said was a 36-hour ceasefire by Russian forces so Orthodox Christians could celebrate Christmas. Evidence suggests this so-called ceasefire was not adhered to by Moscow.

Ukrainian officials said at least one person was killed in the Kharkiv region in the north-east.

Explosions were also reported in the southern cities of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol.

Separately, Russia’s defence ministry said that Ukraine had returned 50 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations. Kyiv confirmed that it had received the same number of soldiers in return from Russia.