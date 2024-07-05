UK General Election 2024: Exit poll says Labour set for a 170-seat landslide

[Source: BBC]

Labour has won a landslide victory in the UK general election, according to the exit poll.

It will mean Keir Starmer becomes the new prime minister.

Labour is expected to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives on 131.

On social media, Starmer thanks “everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party”.

The party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner says: “The numbers are encouraging but the exit poll is a poll so we haven’t had any results yet”.

The Conservatives’ Mel Stride calls it a “very difficult moment” for the party.