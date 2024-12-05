Two people wounded in Vancouver stabbing

[Source: BBC]

Police in the Canadian city of Vancouver said two people were stabbed and a suspect was shot dead by officers.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when officers responded to a report of a knife-wielding man who had stolen alcohol in a restaurant.

The two people injured in the attack were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not identified the dead suspect.

In a statement, Vancouver Police said a caller “reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife” inside a restaurant near the city’s central library.

When officers arrived, they found the armed suspect inside a nearby convenience store.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was then shot and taken into custody.

Police officers and first responders attempted to administer aid to the suspect, who later died in the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Video seen by the Canadian Press reportedly shows police firing over the counter of a convenience store and yelling “move over” as they aim their weapons.

Another video appears to show first responders performing chest compressions on the suspect.