Fiji men's basketball creates history

[Photo: BASKETBALL FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

History was made by the Fiji men’s 5×5 basketball team in Mongolia after beating Thailand 69-57 to advance to the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers Second Round for the first time.

The national team secured the historic win last night after losing their two previous games.

This is the highest achievement ever reached by Fiji Basketball on the international stage.

Fiji earlier lost to Mongolia, 102-40, and to Thailand, 94-59.

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The FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers Second Round will be held from November 23rd to December 1st.