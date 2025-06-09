University earns top professional recognition

University of Fiji Executive Director of Human Resources, Ashneel Singh. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

The University of Fiji is celebrating the recognition of its Executive Director of Human Resources, Ashneel Singh, by the Australian Human Resource Institute.

Singh has received the Fellow Certified Practitioner Human Resources designation, AHRI’s highest level of professional recognition and membership.

The Fellowship recognises his leadership, professional achievements, ethical standards and contribution to advancing the human resources profession.

AHRI also recognised Singh’s mentorship of more than eight HR professionals through the Art of Mentoring Programme.

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His contributions to HR thought leadership through seminars, conferences and professional forums were also acknowledged.

This includes his participation as a speaker at the AHRI National Convention and Exhibition.

AHRI further recognised his efforts to champion excellence in his current and previous workplaces and his contribution to developing and empowering other HR professionals.

The University of Fiji says the recognition highlights the achievements of its corporate staff alongside its academic professionals.

Singh says the Fellowship marks a significant milestone in his professional journey and strengthens his commitment to developing future HR leaders.

He says he will continue focusing on mentorship, ethical HR practices and supporting emerging professionals in the field.