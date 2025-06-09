Lola Young surprises Reading Festival with final day set

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Fans at the final day of Reading Festival were treated to a surprise set from singer Lola Young.

“I am backstage, the cat is out of the bag and I am going to be performing so see you… at the Grid stage,” she teased on Instagram, before treating fans to hits including number one single Messy and One Thing.

Her performance marks the latest step in a return to the spotlight after she had to cancel a string of shows last year following an on-stage collapse in September.

Young also pulled out of the 2025 Reading festival due to a scheduling clash.

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The weekend festival concludes on Sunday with a line-up including performances by drum and bass duo Chase & Status, and Florence + The Machine.

After Charli XCX ushered in her own new era with an electrifying set following her latest release Music, Fashion, Film, Young’s return was welcomed by festival-goers in Reading on Sunday.

Young had cancelled her scheduled appearance at Reading Festival last year due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict”.

A month later, Young dropped her microphone, collapsed backwards and had to be helped off stage in front of a festival crowd in New York.

A few days later, she cancelled all shows “for the foreseeable future”.

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger,” she posted in a message to fans at the time.

Young has sought treatment for drug dependency and told the Guardian in 2025 that addiction had dogged her for “a long time”.

The pop star has since returned to performing with a small run of shows in the UK, starting with a London gig in March.

“It felt so right being back on stage,” she wrote on social media shortly after, but said: “As tempting as it is to jump on a big tour I’m going to continue taking things slowly despite feeling so ready to perform more.”

Before touching down in Reading, Young performed at the Electric Picnic Festival in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Although she has returned to performing and released reflective single From Down Here in May this year, fans are still awaiting a fourth album.

Reading Festival winds down on Sunday night with a star-studded cast including indie icon Florence and the Machine, R&B hit-maker Loyle Carner, and Irish rap group Kneecap.

The festival’s other site in Leeds, meanwhile, closes after performances from singer-songwriter Raye and multi award-winning rapper Dave on Sunday night.