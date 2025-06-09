Mataqali O Vuka leads its own recovery

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

A mataqali in Macuata is using its own land and resources to rebuild homes damaged by Cyclone Yasa.

The Mataqali o Vuka in Naqumu Village has already repaired 19 homes and built three new houses using timber from native trees growing on its land.

The initiative is helping families recover while reducing the community’s reliance on government assistance.

Head of Mataqali Vuka Viliame Batiri says the rehabilitation programme is supporting members whose homes were destroyed during Cyclone Yasa.

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“Currently, we have a rehabilitation programme for members whose homes were destroyed during Cyclone Yasa. We are cutting our own native trees that are growing on our land to build these homes. So far, 19 houses have been repaired, while three new houses have been built using timber from our own land.”

The programme is currently focused on members living in Naqumu.

Batiri says the mataqali has more than 500 members in the village, while others are living on land leased for cane farming.

He says using resources from their own land is helping strengthen the community and demonstrates that members can play a role in their own recovery without always relying on government assistance.

While the initiative is benefiting families, member Mosese Nawabalavu says differences of opinion can sometimes arise when mataqali resources are involved.

He says open communication with the head of the mataqali remains the best way to address concerns and ensure the rehabilitation programme continues to benefit its members.

The Mataqali o Vuka says the initiative is an example of community resilience, with traditional land and resources being used to help families recover from the impacts of natural disasters.