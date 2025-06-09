Fiji eyes new markets for cocoa

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji could soon tap into a new cocoa export market, with a New Caledonian company exploring opportunities to buy locally produced cocoa.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji produces some of the best cocoa in the world, with local producers already receiving international recognition.

He says the potential is significant, but developing the industry will require long-term investment and rehabilitation of plantations.

Kamikamica says Fiji is starting slowly and looking at ways to scale up the industry.

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He highlights that a company from New Caledonia is now interested in buying cocoa from Fiji.

“The potential is there. Like most things, we start slowly and scale it up. But it’s exciting to see that, in this case, a company from New Caledonia is wanting to come and see whether they can buy cocoa from Fiji.”

Kamikamica says developing the cocoa industry will require proper market access and processing facilities.

He notes that it could take between five and ten years to fully develop the industry and realise its potential.