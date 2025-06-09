Trump urges Zelenskiy to drop Crimea and NATO hopes before White House talks

Source: Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House

Zelenskiy meeting at 1:15 p.m.

European leaders meet Trump at 3 p.m.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump urged Zelenskiy to make a deal, drop Crimea and NATO hopes

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine territory in exchange for peace

Zelenskiy already rejected retreat from Ukrainian land

“I can’t believe it, I love it,” Trump said, gesturing to Zelenskiy’s black suit as he greeted him at the White House.

Trump put his arm around the Ukrainian leader’s shoulder, then they moved quickly inside.

Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet with Trump at 1:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT).

Here are the other Ukrainian representatives coming with him:

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff

Sergiy Kyslytsya, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, former ambassador to the UN

Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s National Defence and Security Council, head of Ukraine’s delegation at Istanbul talks

Pavlo Palisa, a former military commander and deputy head of the presidential office

Ihor Brusylo, deputy head of the presidential office

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.