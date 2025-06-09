Trump says 'seditious' Democrats urging US troops to refuse illegal orders should face death

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democratic lawmakers who told members of the U.S. military they must refuse any illegal orders, calling them traitors who could face execution.

Trump reposted an article about a video released on Tuesday by six Democratic lawmakers who served in the military or in the intelligence community. “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” the Republican president wrote in a Truth Social post.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” Trump wrote in an earlier post. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Article continues after advertisement

Trump’s posts on Thursday are the latest example of him calling for punishment of those he sees as political enemies.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has occasionally called for imprisoning adversaries and his Justice Department has targeted critics such as former federal officials John Bolton and James Comey.

In November 2021, Trump defended the chants of his supporters who called for hanging Vice President Mike Pence as they stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6 of that year.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” Trump wrote in an earlier post. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Trump’s posts on Thursday are the latest example of him calling for punishment of those he sees as political enemies.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has occasionally called for imprisoning adversaries and his Justice Department has targeted critics such as former federal officials John Bolton and James Comey.

In November 2021, Trump defended the chants of his supporters who called for hanging Vice President Mike Pence as they stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6 of that year.

Top Democrats in Congress said Trump’s words could incite violence and that they had contacted U.S. Capitol Police to ensure the Democratic lawmakers’ safety. Many Republicans were silent on the matter.

At a news briefing later, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said “no” when asked whether the president wanted to execute members of Congress, but she castigated the Democrats for encouraging members of the military to defy the chain of command.

The lawmakers include Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Iraq war veteran, and Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy veteran, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan.

In the video, they directly address members of the U.S. military and intelligence community, saying the Trump administration was pitting those institutions against the American people and threatening tenets of the U.S. Constitution.

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” they said.

“Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders,” said Kelly of Arizona. The other lawmakers offer a similar refrain before Slotkin concluded: “We need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.