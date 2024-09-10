Trump backs legalizing Marijuana for adults in Florida

[Source: Reuters]

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he supports a ballot initiative in Florida that would legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults ages 21 years and older.

The statement, made on the social media platform Truth Social late on Sunday, comes after a separate comment in late August in which he implied he was open to legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state.

Trump’s support of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, comes even as some fellow Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have come out against the measure. The former president’s administration generally opposed measures to open up access to cannabis.

Trump will face off against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Polls indicate that the race is essentially tied.

In his Sunday social media post, Trump also appeared to throw his weight behind legislative efforts, ongoing in some form since his term, to make it easier for banks to serve cannabis businesses that operate following state laws.

In a statement, the Harris campaign said Trump’s statement contradicts his own administration’s record of opposing marijuana reform.