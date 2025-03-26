Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra sails through no-confidence vote in parliament

[Source: Reuters]

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sailed through a no-confidence vote in parliament, emerging unscathed from a two-day opposition onslaught and reaffirming the stability of her ruling coalition.

Thailand’s youngest prime minister won the backing of 319 of 488 lawmakers present, despite a barrage of barbs during a censure debate that accused her of being unqualified, lacking economic knowledge, evading tax and taking direction from influential father and political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra.

The confidence vote was an early test of the premier’s mandate more than seven months after she was unexpectedly thrust into the political spotlight having never held public office, replacing ally Srettha Thavisin following his removal by a court over an ethics violation.

Paetongtarn, 38, the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to hold the top job, had shrugged off all allegations, insisting she was giving her best for the country and should be judged by her work, not her family ties.

Despite her lukewarm ratings in opinion polls and economic growth far adrift of regional peers, Wednesday’s vote indicates Paetongtarn’s coalition remains solid, lowering the prospect of near-term instability in a county fraught with intermittent political turmoil.

Governments led by Pheu Thai and its predecessors, all led by or controlled by Thaksin, have been removed by courts or military coups, underscoring deep-rooted animosity between the polarising billionaire and powerful conservatives with influence over key institutions.

Paetongtarn has insisted her government is not under anyone’s influence, while Thaksin has said he is retired and only offers advice.

