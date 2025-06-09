Super El Niño raises alarm nationwide

[Photo: FILE]

Warning for a Super El Niño event remains in place, with officials forecasting a possible prolonged dry spell, pressure on electricity supply, and significant impacts on agriculture.

National Disaster Risk Management Office Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa says El Niño conditions are typically associated with drier weather.

He adds that authorities are working closely with the Fiji Meteorological Service to monitor forecasts and plan national preparedness measures.

Boseiwaqa says the impacts could extend across key sectors, including agriculture, with crop production expected to come under pressure.

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“The agriculture sector, obviously crops will be affected. So these are all the implications that we will start thinking about and start putting in place measures to mitigate those potential impacts.”

Boseiwaqa warns that reduced water levels could affect hydroelectric power generation, potentially placing strain on Fiji’s energy supply.

ADRA Fiji Country Director Iliapi Tuwai says they are stepping up preparedness efforts through national programmes aimed at strengthening community resilience ahead of the expected impacts.

“So to work in line with that, this platform will help them to be prepared and take action before any disaster arrives. So when we hear a disaster or cyclone or flooding that is coming, the communities are already mobilised to be prepared and at the same time take action.”

Fiji continues to strengthen early warning systems and preparedness measures to reduce the potential impact of the Super El Niño on communities and key economic sectors.