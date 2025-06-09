$116m climate project to help Fijians

[File Photo]

Nearly 200,000 Fijians will benefit from a major climate project aimed at protecting the environment and helping communities adapt to climate change.

The seven-year Forest Landscape Restoration Project will restore forests, watersheds, and coastal ecosystems across nine provinces while supporting livelihoods.

The project has received more than $116 million in funding from the Green Climate Fund, including $65 million in grants and $51 million in co-financing.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says the funding shows the importance of Fiji’s efforts in securing international climate support.

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Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr. Sivendra Michael says the project will strengthen climate resilience, protect natural resources, and support sustainable livelihoods.

The project will restore more than 80,000 hectares of forests and agricultural land, improve coastal and marine ecosystems, and help reduce millions of tonnes of carbon emissions.