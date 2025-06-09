Malimali calls for tougher presidential criteria

[Photo: FILE]

Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali, in her submission on the review of the 2013 Constitution, recommends that clearer qualifications, integrity standards, impartiality, and respect be outlined for the appointment of the President.

Malimali says the individual appointed to the role must be above reproach and possess the character and integrity essential for the position.

She adds that disqualifying factors should include a criminal history, involvement in civil actions, financial difficulties, professional misconduct, and inappropriate conduct or presence on social media and online platforms.

Malimali further emphasizes that any individual being considered for the role should be required to disclose any previous sexual harassment complaints or allegations of sexual misconduct.

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In her submission, she also recommends that a two-thirds majority of Parliament be required to vote if the President is incapable of performing the duties of the office for more than 90 days, or in the event of a declared conflict of interest.

“Right now, the removal of the president of this constitution- the Prime Minister invites the Chief Justice to set up a tribunal that doesn’t work in this country, doesn’t work right now. When you have a PM and President who are beholden, one’s “you’re my chief”-that cannot happen; the president is the president of everyone in Fiji. So, we’ve added another layer.”

Malimali also says that Section 88 of the 2013 Constitution should be amended so that, instead of the Chief Justice serving as Acting President during the President’s absence, the role should be transferred to the Speaker of Parliament.

She made the comments during her submission to the Constitution Review Commission.