New IFAB laws to take effect in EPL this weekend

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The amended laws of the International Football Association Board will be implemented by the Fiji Football Association from this weekend’s Extra Premier League fixtures.

This is in line with the decisions approved at the 140th Annual General Meeting of IFAB.

Among the key changes are stricter measures on time-wasting during throw-ins, goal kicks and substitutions, mandatory off-field treatment for certain injuries.

Fiji FA Referees Director Avinesh Narayan says referees across the country had been fully briefed on the amendments and are ready to apply the updated laws consistently.

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“The latest IFAB amendments are designed to improve the flow of the game and minimise unnecessary delays.”

He adds their referees have undergone the necessary training and briefings to ensure these laws are implemented consistently from the opening whistle this weekend.

Narayan goes on to say that players, coaches and team officials are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new laws to avoid unnecessary disciplinary action.

Five EPL games will be played this Sunday with an exciting double-header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nasinu at 12 pm before Extra Supermarket Labasa takes on Coastal Rental Cars / MMM Brothers Nadroga at 2pm in the double header, in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon of football.

Churchill Park will host a top-of-the-table battle between Lautoka and defending league champions Stratum Rewa at 1pm.

At 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba, the Dayal Sawmillers Men-in-Black will be aiming to continue their winning momentum following their recent BiC Fiji FACT triumph when they host Tagimoucia Nadi at 3pm.

Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour will also come alive as Fiji FACT runners-up Navua hosts Global Care Suva in another crucial encounter kicking off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Navua match on Radio Fiji Two.