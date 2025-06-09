Fiji, Solomon Islands reaffirm strong ties

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji and the Solomon Islands have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations following a meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale in Suva.

The two leaders met at the Office of the Prime Minister, where they discussed ways to deepen cooperation and address shared regional priorities.

Prime Minister Rabuka welcomed Prime Minister Wale to Fiji and highlighted the longstanding friendship and close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He said Fiji remains committed to working with the Solomon Islands to promote peace, stability and prosperity across the Pacific.

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The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues and stressed the importance of Pacific unity in responding to common challenges facing the Blue Pacific region.

Prime Minister Wale thanked the Government and people of Fiji for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.