Wale calls for stronger Pacific-led regional security

The new Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands and incoming Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Matthew Wale, is calling for a stronger Pacific-led regional security framework.

The new Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands and incoming Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Matthew Wale, is calling for a stronger Pacific-led regional security framework.

Speaking during his inauguration, Wale says Pacific nations must shape their own future through stronger national and regional cooperation to respond to an evolving security environment.

“As leaders, we should never shy away from considering bold ideas that strengthen our collective security and provide greater certainty for future generations.”

He says Pacific nations must take ownership of their future and determine their own path.

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“Our success as a region and as a Pacific continent spread out in our vast ocean of peace lies not in the hands of others but in our very own, unless, of course, we do not take ownership of our destiny, our future, and hand it over to those outside of our region, whether willingly or otherwise.”

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Barron Waqa says strengthening regionalism remains a key priority as geopolitical tensions continue to grow.

“The Forum must remain as our primary platform for enabling strengthening regionalism and advance our collective priorities.”

Waqa says with the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting approaching, the region must move with greater urgency to address environmental and security challenges.