Leading food company backs Fiji Pearls

Goodman Fielder general manager Tim Carter says its new partnership with Netball Fiji is about more than sponsorship, with the company aiming to help the Fiji Pearls reach their full potential on the international stage while inspiring the next generation of players.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, Carter says the company is excited to play a role in the continued growth of netball in Fiji.

He adds the partnership is an investment in the future of the sport, providing the resources needed for the Pearls and grassroots netball to continue developing.

He said Goodman Fielder, through its popular Crest Chicken brand, wants to see Netball Fiji build a reputation that matches the success of the company’s own brands, not only in Fiji but internationally.

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The sponsorship also strengthens Goodman Fielder’s support of sport at every level, with the company already involved in junior schools, secondary schools and development programmes.

Carter said while not every young player will go on to represent the Fiji Pearls, netball provides valuable opportunities to build confidence, leadership and life skills that extend beyond the court and into the workplace.

He also hopes the partnership will help raise the profile of women’s sport in Fiji.

Carter said he wants to see the Fiji Pearls become household names, inspiring more young girls to take up the sport and compete for national selection.

The leading food company has also thrown its support behind the Pearls ahead of next week’s Spirit Series in Sydney, expressing confidence the national side can continue climbing the world rankings.

Carter said the company is committed to a long-term partnership with Netball Fiji and hopes to one day celebrate the Fiji Pearls becoming the world’s top-ranked team.

The Pearls will take on Singapore in their first match next Wednesday at 11am at the Netball Central Sydney.