Wales set for Fiji after match fees dispute

[Source:BBC Sport]

The Wales rugby team is back on track for their Nations Championship clash against the Fiji Water Flying Fijians this weekend after their preparations had been disrupted by a dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union over match fees.

Wales’s build-up was impacted by off-field issues that were resolved three days ago.

According to the BBC, talks were held between Welsh rugby’s governing body and the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association (WRPA) over “employment terms,” and an agreement was reached this morning to ensure the Fiji game will go ahead.

Wales were due to have a press conference today but after a delay of more than an hour, the playing squad opted not to fulfil that appointment because of the dispute with the WRU, and it was cancelled along with interviews with the broadcaster.

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A joint statement from the WRU and WRPA said that media access was postponed due to ongoing negotiations between WRU representatives and the Welsh Rugby Players Association around employment terms for the new Nations Championship competition.

However, the negotiations have now been concluded to the satisfaction of all parties.

The Flying Fijians play Wales at 1:10am on Sunday and you can watch the action live on FBC Sports.