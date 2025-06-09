Traffic and parking changes for four municipalities

[Photo: FILE]

The Government has approved a series of traffic and parking improvements for the municipalities of Labasa, Nadi, Tavua and Savusavu.

Cabinet has endorsed amendments to traffic and parking regulations for Labasa, Nadi and Tavua, while also approving new Parking Meter Regulations for Savusavu.

The changes include the expansion of metered parking, measures to improve traffic flow, better public transport arrangements, and the introduction of modern electronic parking meters to replace older systems.

The Government says the new measures are expected to improve parking management, ease traffic congestion and support local businesses.

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The updated parking system is also expected to generate additional revenue for municipal councils, which will be used to fund infrastructure improvements and public services.