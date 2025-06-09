GCC out of the Constitution says Malimali

[Photo: FILE]

The Great Council of Chiefs should not be entrenched in the newly amended Constitution.

This was part of Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali’s submission to the Constitution Review Commission.

“The GCC is not in the 2013 Constitution and should remain out of it.”

In her submission, Malimali stated that the GCC should commission reports on iTaukei education, the needs of iTaukei youth, drug abuse, and village administration.

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She further stated that the council should actively participate in the law reform process by providing iTaukei perspectives on all Bills, laws, and reports.

However, the council has repeatedly called for the GCC to be recognized in the Constitution to ensure it cannot be removed, as occurred under the previous administration.

The GCC Bill is currently before the iTaukei Affairs Board and is expected to be tabled in a future parliament sitting.