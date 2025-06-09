Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

[Source: Reuters]

England national football team are through to the FIFA World Cup last 16 after captain Harry Kane scored twice in a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo national football team this morning.

DR Congo stunned England with an early opener from Brian Cipenga in the seventh minute before Kane levelled in the 75th, heading home Anthony Gordon’s cross.

Kane completed the turnaround four minutes from full-time with a clinical finish to send England into the knockout stage, where they will face Mexico national football team at Estadio Azteca on Monday.

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