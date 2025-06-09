Labasa Mill eyes 605k-tonnes sugarcane target

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is targeting a stronger crushing season at the Labasa mill this year, with an ambitious goal of processing at least 605,000 tonnes of cane.

As the 2026 crushing season gets underway, FSC is urging farmers not to delay harvesting, warning that time and favourable weather are critical to achieving the target before the wet season sets in.

General Manager Navin Charan says the corporation is aiming to build on the steady increase in cane crushed over the past three years.

“Just very briefly, this year we aim to crush around 605,000 tonnes of cane here at Labasa. And this reflects a gradual improvement year on year. Last year we crushed just over 583,000 tonnes of cane and the year before it was around 555,000 tonnes. This year we are aiming to do at least 605,000. If we can go above that, it will be very good for Labasa and the industry.”

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Labasa cane farmer Adi Mela Qomate says farmers should begin harvesting immediately rather than waiting until later in the season, when wet weather could disrupt harvesting and cane deliveries.

“To my fellow farmers across Labasa, the mill gates are open. I call on all of you to start harvesting right away. Let us utilise the harvesting and transport subsidies provided to us. Get our harvesting gangs into the sectors and deliver our cane to the mill.”

FSC expects cane deliveries to increase over the coming days as more farmers begin harvesting across the Northern Division.