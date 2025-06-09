New warehouse to boost Northern disaster response

Construction of a new $3.4 million Commissioner's Northern Warehouse in Labasa. [Photo: FILE]

Disaster response in the Northern Division is set for a major upgrade with the construction of a new $3.4 million Commissioner’s Northern Warehouse in Labasa, replacing a flood-prone facility that delayed relief efforts during past emergencies.

The new warehouse will improve preparedness, protect critical supplies, and strengthen coordination to ensure faster assistance reaches communities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister for Rural Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu said the project was driven by lessons learned from Tropical

Cyclones Yasa and Ana, when flooding at the current site disrupted relief operations.

“Many of you today understand what we went through during Cyclone Yasa in 2020 and Tropical Cyclone Ana in early 2021. They had to work even harder to relocate essential

supplies to safer locations as the existing warehouse is situated in a flood-prone area. This significantly contributed to delays in our response at a time when communities

needed assistance the most. Today marks a turning point.”

Once completed, the facility will include secure storage, a dedicated Emergency Operations Centre, and accommodation for personnel, allowing operations to continue during severe flooding.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Greg Andrews says the project reflects the strong partnership between the two nations and will enhance resource management across Vanua

Levu.

Construction is expected to take 13 months, with the facility set to become the key hub for emergency response in the Northern Division.