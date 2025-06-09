Few harvests leave cane transporters waiting

[File Photo]

Although the Labasa Mill has opened for the 2026 crushing season, the slow pace of harvesting is leaving cane transport operators without work.

Batinikama cane transporter Shivneel Raj says he has yet to make a single cane delivery, as only a small number of farmers have started harvesting.

Raj says the opening of the crushing season is usually one of his busiest times of the year, with regular trips to the mill earning him around $30 per load.

However, this year has been different, with the lack of harvested cane delaying much-needed income for his family.

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‘The MOGA not signed yet, the labourers did not come yet here, and the rate is very low here. We want farmers to harvest soon, so I can take the cane to the mill, so my income can come.”

Raj says while some farmers have begun harvesting, many are still waiting, leaving transport operators like him parked on the sidelines.

He is hoping more farmers across Labasa will begin harvesting soon, especially while weather conditions remain favourable, so cane deliveries can increase and those who rely on the industry for their livelihoods can start earning again.