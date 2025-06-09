Karamo Brown shares details of new romance on podcast

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Karamo Brown has confirmed he’s dating a celebrity, just as he and Jussie Smollett were photographed together, with Smollett touching Brown’s face.

“I am dating a celebrity,” the former Queer Eye star said on Tuesday’s episode of Reality With The King, hosted by his friend Carlos King.

When King asked if the unnamed celebrity was the one, Brown didn’t hesitate.

“I know it. I’m 100 percent sure,” he said. “I could get emotional. I’ve met my equal. And it’s powerful when you meet someone who you feel 100 percent safe with, you feel 100 percent secure with, who you can just trust with your heart, because you know they are just a great human being, and they get everything. It’s special. It’s pretty amazing.”

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He continued, “That’s the reason why we’re taking it slow and — not taking it slow, we are deep in love — but why we are not public yet, because we don’t want comments. We are protecting the love we have, because I do believe this is going to be my husband. I believe this is going to be my forever person. I feel it every single day.”

Brown and his new love truly enjoy each other’s company.

“We don’t have any arguments. Everything is just easy,” he said. “And not saying that we don’t have discussions but everything is just easy. We just get each other. It’s constant laughter. It’s constant love. It’s just constant everything.”

Still, the reality star joked that he was “following Dana,” in a reference to rapper and actress Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, and largely keeps her personal life private.

“It’s not like we’re hiding. We go out, we do whatever. We’re together, we hold hands everywhere,” Brown said. “It’s just that once the public gets involved … I just want to protect what I’m doing.”

On the same day the podcast was published, TMZ reported that the two had spent Monday together, hiking, running errands, and lunching with Brown’s mother.

Both men have faced controversy in the past, with Brown telling PEOPLE this month that he was “made to feel like an outsider” on his Netflix makeover series, which ended in January.

Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime — which was originally reported as a racist and homophobic crime against the Empire actor— in Chicago in February 2019.

The Chicago Police Department later alleged that Smollett had faked the incident, which he denied and filed a countersuit against the city. Eventually, Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony charges. He made a deal with the prosecution, and the charges were dropped.

He was later convicted in the case, however, and sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of felony probation. He was also ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution and $25,000 to the city.

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to reps for both Brown and Smollett.

Watch Brown’s full conversation above.