Commission rejects Saneem’s call for independent investigation

[Photo: FILE]

The Electoral Commission has rejected a request by former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem for the establishment of an Independent Investigation Committee into the conduct of four Fijian Elections Office officials.

In a statement, the Commission Chair, Usaia Ratuvili, says they had considered Saneem’s request but determined that establishing such a committee falls outside its constitutional mandate.

The Commission also noted that it is aware of the findings of the Chief Justice in Criminal Case in which Saneem and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum were acquitted on 26 June 2026.

It stated that disciplinary matters relating to the Supervisor of Elections are the responsibility of the Constitutional Offices Commission, and confirmed that Saneem has already lodged a complaint with that body.

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The Chair adds it will defer to the COC process, which it described as the constitutionally empowered mechanism for dealing with such matters.

Regarding the four named Fijian Elections Office officials, the Commission notes that their appointment, terms and conditions, and removal fall under the authority of the Supervisor of Elections and are therefore also outside its jurisdiction.

While declining to establish an inquiry, the Commission reaffirmed its role as custodian of the electoral process, stating that it is empowered under the Electoral Act 2014 to oversee the work of the Supervisor of Elections and issue directions where necessary.

The Commission added that preparations for the next General Election are well underway and assured stakeholders that election readiness remains on track.