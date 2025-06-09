Nayacalevu is new Fiji Sports Council Chairperson

[Source: File]

Former Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer, Rovereto Nayacalevu, has been appointed as the new Fiji Sports Council chairperson.

The appointment by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, takes immediate effect.

Saukuru says the decision has been supported by the Prime Minister.

Nayacalevu will lead a new Board as well which includes Peter Mazey as deputy chair, Ana Tuiketei, Della Shaw Elder,Anabel Ali,Dr Ilimotama Cawi,Eroni Tawayaga,,Vuli Tukana,Vilash Chand, and Abhyas Chand.

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The new Board will serve for the next years according to Saukuru.

He says the previous Board concluded on 30 June.

On May 27th, the previous FSC Board terminated the employment of former CEO Gilbert Vakalalabure and Manager of Operations Litia Senibulu.

Their termination followed an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct and financial mismanagement which is now under Police investigation.

Minister for Sports, Saukuru thanked the previous Board and wishes the new Chair and its Board every success.