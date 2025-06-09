Bail granted to accused rapist and abductor

[Photo: FILE]

A man who allegedly raped two women and abducted a person under 18 last month has been released on bail by the Lautoka High Court.

Sahil Thomas Valentine, who is charged with two counts of rape and one count of abducting a girl under the age of 18, was granted bail on strict conditions earlier today.

It is alleged that the incident happened in Nadi between the 18th and the 19th of this month.

It is alleged that he took the teenager from the lawful care of her mother with the intention of having unlawful sexual relations with her.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been adjourned to July 15th.