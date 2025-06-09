Yasawa youth gain jobs through tourism training

[File Photo]

Young people in Nacula District in Yasawa are securing employment opportunities after completing a targeted tourism and hospitality training programme aimed at strengthening skills and supporting rural economic growth.

The Tourism and Hospitality Training Project, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the New Zealand High Commission, has equipped 35 youths from Matacawalevu Village and nearby communities with industry-recognised skills.

As a result, participants have successfully transitioned into jobs within Fiji’s tourism sector, contributing to livelihoods and local economic activity.

The programme was supported by a combined investment of FJD 5,877 from the Ministry and the New Zealand High Commission, with graduates now generating an estimated FJD 9,500 in monthly wages in their communities.

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The initiative also promoted gender inclusion, with women making up 42 per cent of participants and men 58 per cent, reflecting efforts to ensure equal access to training opportunities.

Officials say the programme highlights how targeted youth training and international partnerships can improve employment outcomes while supporting sustainable development in rural areas.